McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 852 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Editas Medicine by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDIT traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $73.30. 2,404,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,903. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.83. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

