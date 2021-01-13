McGuire Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,550. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.