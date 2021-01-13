Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Acquires 477 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 687,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 11.4% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $97,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.73. 12,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,408. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $151.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

