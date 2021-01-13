Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Position Lifted by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 103,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.98. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.291 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.