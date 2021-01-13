Parkside Investments LLC Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.05. 170,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $418.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average is $139.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

