Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.47. 15,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.01 and a beta of 2.31. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $259.78.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.