Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) PT at $11.97

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACB shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 1,348.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,382,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

