BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 769,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after buying an additional 104,124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. 77,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

