Pinnacle Bank Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

EFAV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.09. 1,230,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

