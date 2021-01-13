Fruth Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,212. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $352.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.46. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

