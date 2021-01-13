EveryCoin (EVY) Price Down 22.3% This Week

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $802,110.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00043409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00382314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00040931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.86 or 0.04169360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin (CRYPTO:EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

