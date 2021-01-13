Wagerr (WGR) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.65 million and $11,657.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006060 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,305,872 coins and its circulating supply is 195,926,258 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

