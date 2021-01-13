Playgroundz (IOG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,944.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 42% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $2,944.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00109890 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00247276 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

