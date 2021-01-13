Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXLA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, November 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of AXLA stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,301. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $196.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Axcella Health by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

