Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

AFIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

AFIB stock traded down $5.48 on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,658. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.