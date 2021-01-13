ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ASAZY. CSFB started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 147,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $13.09.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.