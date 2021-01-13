Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,023 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,561,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $637,399,000 after buying an additional 929,045 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.15. 744,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,558,674. The stock has a market cap of $236.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.