Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Trading Down 0.8%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 275,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 385,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

