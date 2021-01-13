Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) Shares Down 1.3%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.73 and last traded at C$3.79. 386,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 645,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHR. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “ourperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 333.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$597.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$196.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

