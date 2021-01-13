IOST Market Capitalization Achieves $183.66 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 98.8% against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $183.66 million and $304.51 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00043577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00381698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00040798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.87 or 0.04166829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,302,716,108 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

