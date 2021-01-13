Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 173.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,786. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.84 and a 200 day moving average of $199.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $244.25. The stock has a market cap of $288.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.