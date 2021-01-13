Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.69. 516,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.