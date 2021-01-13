Ceapro Inc. (CZO.V) (CVE:CZO) Trading Down 1.4%

Ceapro Inc. (CZO.V) (CVE:CZO) shares were down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 229,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 72,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$52.00 million and a P/E ratio of 21.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

About Ceapro Inc. (CZO.V) (CVE:CZO)

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

