Torotel (OTCMKTS:TTLO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Torotel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTLO)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

Torotel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTLO)

Torotel, Inc, through its subsidiary, Torotel Products, Inc, designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells various precision magnetic components for use in military, commercial aerospace, and industrial electronic industries in the United States. The company's products include transformers, inductors, reactors, chokes, toroidal coils, high voltage transformers, dry-type transformers, and electro-mechanical assemblies.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Torotel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torotel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.