Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Trading Up 13.8%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) shares were up 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 24,494 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 18,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.