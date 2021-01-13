Sharder (SS) Hits Market Capitalization of $509,801.95

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. Sharder has a market cap of $509,801.95 and $63,186.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00043577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00381698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00040798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.87 or 0.04166829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder (SS) is a token. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

