Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,585. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWCH traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. 177,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 172.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. Switch has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

