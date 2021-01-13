Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,351 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,876% compared to the average daily volume of 119 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. Robert W. Baird raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,711,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Malibu Boats by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,969,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Malibu Boats by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBUU stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

