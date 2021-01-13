Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Short Interest Up 285.1% in December

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,000 shares, a growth of 285.1% from the December 15th total of 106,200 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $350,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $1,072,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

MWK stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. 12,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 4.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

