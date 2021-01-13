Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Trading 5.9% Higher

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 63,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 65,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MITFY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $819.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

