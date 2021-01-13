B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of B2Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.17. 692,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,061,968. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.61. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

