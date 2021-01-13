Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Update

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the December 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NVFY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 1,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Nova LifeStyle has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 174.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

