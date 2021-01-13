Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) shares dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 198,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 181,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

IDEXY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

