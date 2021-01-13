LoopUp Group plc (LOOP.L) (LON:LOOP) Trading 4.9% Higher

LoopUp Group plc (LOOP.L) (LON:LOOP) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11). 643,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 542,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £46.02 million and a PE ratio of 8.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.00, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

LoopUp Group plc (LOOP.L) Company Profile (LON:LOOP)

LoopUp Group plc provides software-as-a-service solutions for remote business meetings in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers LoopUp, a remote meetings solution that makes it easier to collaborate in real time. The company also provides telephony and conferencing services.

