ADLER Group S.A. (ADJ.F) (ETR:ADJ) Trading Down 0.1%

ADLER Group S.A. (ADJ.F) (ETR:ADJ)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as €26.68 ($31.39) and last traded at €27.02 ($31.79). Approximately 145,220 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.04 ($31.81).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About ADLER Group S.A. (ADJ.F) (ETR:ADJ)

ADLER Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

