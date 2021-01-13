Short Interest in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Drops By 50.0%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. 1,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,502. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $36.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 95,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.