iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 310.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,882 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 154,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 116,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.05. The company had a trading volume of 103,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,999. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

