Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 3,412 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,721,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $123.12. The company had a trading volume of 144,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,231. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.11. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $123.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

