Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.48. The stock had a trading volume of 80,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,063. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $244.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

