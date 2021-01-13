Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 8.6% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $74,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.39. 40,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.01. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

