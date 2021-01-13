Ellenbecker Investment Group Invests $242,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. United Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 19,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 142,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $36,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.81. 519,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,052,354. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of -591.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

