Trex (NYSE:TREX) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.03.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,854. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $92.33.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Trex by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Trex by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Trex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

