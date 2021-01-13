Hexagon AB (publ)’s (HXGBY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

HXGBY traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,468. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

