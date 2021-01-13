The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. 3,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

