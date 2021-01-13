Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. 47,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,943. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

