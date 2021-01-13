ENI’s (E) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:E traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 28,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ENI has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ENI by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ENI by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 68,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ENI by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ENI by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 133,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the period. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.