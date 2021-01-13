Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. 100,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,588. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $42.84.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

