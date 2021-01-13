Abyss Token (ABYSS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144,653.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00382763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.77 or 0.04196672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

