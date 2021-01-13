IONChain (IONC) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, IONChain has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $306,488.67 and $3,142.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00382763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.77 or 0.04196672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IONCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.