Pinnacle Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.80. 25,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,069. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.